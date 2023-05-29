Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 48,640 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,640 shares during the period. H World Group comprises approximately 9.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,201. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. H World Group Limited has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

