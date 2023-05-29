Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.40. 124,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,454. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.65 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

