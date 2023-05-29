Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

Shares of CPKF stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

