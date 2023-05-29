Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $154.08. 7,736,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day moving average is $169.30. The company has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

