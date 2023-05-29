Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.7% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

CVX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,187,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

