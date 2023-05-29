Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.1 %

CVR stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

