Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVRGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.1 %

CVR stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.98.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.