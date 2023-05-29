China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,978,800 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 2,638,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHPXF remained flat at $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

