Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Short Interest Update

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the April 30th total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 363,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $86.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

