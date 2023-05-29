Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Update

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares in the company, valued at $24,396,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $979,572. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

