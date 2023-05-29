Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.82 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,825,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,520,957. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

