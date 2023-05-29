Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.94 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.96 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.82 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.52.
Cisco Systems Price Performance
Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,825,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,520,957. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.