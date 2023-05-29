Citigroup Trims 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Target Price to $2.50

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
23andMe Price Performance
Shares of ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $951.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.37.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
About 23andMe
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
