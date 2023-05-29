Citigroup Trims 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Target Price to $2.50

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $951.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

About 23andMe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in 23andMe by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 23andMe by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 23andMe by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

