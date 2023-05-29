Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $135,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $92.66. 2,216,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $93.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

