Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 1,730 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $421.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,742. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

