Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 420,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 2.60% of Sunnova Energy International worth $53,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after buying an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,318,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,794,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 3,000,199 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 1.9 %

NOVA traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $16.48. 2,426,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,610.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,116. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.