Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 10,000 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

WFC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 17,399,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.