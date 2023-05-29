Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Makes New $12.14 Million Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 1.91% of Leonardo DRS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,080. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

