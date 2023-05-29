Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 123,237 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123,237 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,868,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 1,248.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTE shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

