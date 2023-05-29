Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 125,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $46,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $235,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

ENPH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.20. 2,687,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.05. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.