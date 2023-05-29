Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,147 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $26,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $608,533,000 after acquiring an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.7 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $9.84 on Monday, reaching $181.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,432. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

