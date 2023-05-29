Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CWEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 469,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,720. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 48.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 28.46%.
Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.
