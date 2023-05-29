Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $818,996.80 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 389,005,167 coins and its circulating supply is 228,847,225 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Clover Finance (CLV)?

Clover Finance (CLV) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Polkadot network. It aims to provide a scalable and interoperable infrastructure for DeFi applications, facilitating seamless cross-chain compatibility. Clover Finance offers a wide range of financial services, including decentralized exchanges, yield farming, and lending, enabling users to access these services across multiple blockchains.

## Who created Clover Finance (CLV)?

Clover Finance was created by a team of developers and blockchain enthusiasts. The project leverages the Polkadot ecosystem, which was developed by the Web3 Foundation, Parity Technologies, and a team of experienced blockchain engineers and researchers.

## What is CLV used for?

CLV serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Clover Finance network. It plays a vital role within the ecosystem, serving functions such as governance rights and staking rewards. CLV holders can participate in governance decisions and have a say in the future development and direction of the platform. Additionally, users can stake their CLV tokens to secure the network and earn rewards in return.

Overall, Clover Finance (CLV) aims to address the scalability and interoperability challenges faced by traditional blockchains, providing a robust infrastructure for DeFi applications. Through its use of Polkadot’s technology, Clover Finance offers users enhanced cross-chain capabilities, facilitating a more inclusive and seamless DeFi experience.”

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

