CNB Bank Acquires 383 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.35. 15,969,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

