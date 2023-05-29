CNB Bank Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.0% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.77. 1,058,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,205. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

