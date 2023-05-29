CNB Bank Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,274,000 after acquiring an additional 939,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $56,779,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.08. 13,994,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

