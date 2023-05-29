CNB Bank Has $595,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CNB Bank boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Intuit stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,788. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $2,789,671. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.