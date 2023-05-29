CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.
Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
