CNB Bank Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 2.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $193.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.