CNB Bank Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CNB Bank cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,854 shares valued at $30,767,259. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $125.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,895,842. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

