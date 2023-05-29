CNB Bank Takes $458,000 Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

CNB Bank bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ray T. Charley bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

