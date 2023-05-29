CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,022 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 1.14% of CNB Financial worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CNB Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 7,863 shares of company stock worth $148,818 over the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $17.77 on Monday. CNB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $374.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

