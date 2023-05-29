Coco Enterprises LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up 1.8% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 55,927 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.