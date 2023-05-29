Coco Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.7% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

MRK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

