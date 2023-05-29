Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

CCA opened at C$65.91 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.39.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9552239 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$2,642,825.03. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

