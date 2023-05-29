Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Columbia Banking System has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.06 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $90,775,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares during the period.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.