Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Short Interest Up 39.2% in May

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,700 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the April 30th total of 782,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Columbia Care stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. 780,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,501. Columbia Care has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

