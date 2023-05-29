Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.48. 35,819,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

