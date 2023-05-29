Comparing Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% MariMed 6.30% 17.80% 6.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 107.32%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares Bright Green and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$27.66 million ($0.19) -4.32 MariMed $134.01 million 1.07 $13.47 million $0.02 20.51

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Bright Green on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

