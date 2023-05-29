Compton Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $425.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,228. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

