Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Comstock Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.70. 3,002,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,252. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 875,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

