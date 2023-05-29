Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,197. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.