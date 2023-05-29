Contrasting Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and AMB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 2.69 $1.88 million $0.65 14.46 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mid-Southern Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.51% 5.26% 0.66% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank. It originates from one-to-four family residential real estate loans including home equity lines of credit, commercial, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. The firm offers commercial business and other consumer loans. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on March 29, 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

