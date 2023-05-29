Contrasting Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Youdao and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 4 0 3.00 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Youdao presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 93.89%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

This table compares Youdao and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $745.03 million 0.76 -$105.41 million ($0.99) -4.52 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 3.89 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -16.89% N/A -39.38% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Youdao beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

