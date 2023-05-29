Copa Holdings, S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

CPA opened at $107.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $89.70. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 94.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

