Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 33,235 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

