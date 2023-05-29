Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 275,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 145,609 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. 5,498,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,858,169. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.