Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $273.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

