Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $73.92. 7,174,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

