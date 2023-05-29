Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.76. 989,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.51 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

