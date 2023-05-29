Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.24.

NetApp stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $79.09.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

