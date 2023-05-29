Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $1.87 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.22. 20,666,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,296,460. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

