Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

